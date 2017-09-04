September 4: Kaleida Health/BAC for Women

In November, Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo will relocate to the Buffalo Niagara Medical campus and take on a new name... the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.

To benefit this, the BAC for Women is holding their "Fitbash" on Friday September 15 at the BAC for Women's Colvin location at 3157 Eggert Road in Tonawanda.

Classes are from 4:30pm until 7:30pm with live music by "Invisible Touch" from 8pm until 10pm.

For more information about this event you can call the BAC for Women at (716) 348-3755 or visit their website, www.BACWomen.com.

