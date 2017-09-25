September 25: Dr. Derek Health & Fitness

Who doesn't want to lose weight and get in shape... but you're too busy, too tired, or life just gets in the way. Well those excuses don't have to hinder you anymore.

The weight loss and fitness programs provided by Dr. Derek Health & Fitness can do more than just get you in shape... they can help you create a new, healthy lifestyle.

For your own private weight loss and fitness consultation, call (716) 633-2030 or log onto www.alessifit.com

Lose weight, drop fat, and improve your life... for good.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV