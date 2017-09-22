September 23 - Theatre of Youth

Located at the historic Allendale Theatre in downtown Buffalo, the Theatre of Youth is an amazing experience for both cast and audience alike. Their next shows are “Bunnicula,” starting September 30th and playing through October 29th on Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm, followed by “New Kid,” October 21st and 22nd at 2pm. You can go to www.theatreofyouth.org for more information on these shows and the entire season. A wonderful experience awaits you at the Theatre of Youth!

© 2017 WGRZ-TV