September 23-Roycroft Campus

Copper Shop Gallery (Photo: Roycroft Campus)

Taking a short ride to East Aurora can be beautiful, especially as we head into the fall season. A must-see destination in East Aurora is the historic Roycroft Campus that inspires visitors to experience creativity and the future of the arts. Next weekend is the perfect time to plan a trip with the Roycroft Campus Art Show happening! It is taking place next Saturday, September 30th and Sunday October 1st from 10am to 5pm. The Roycroft Campus is also proud to announce their new museum opening Friday, September 29th. They are located on 31 South Grove St in East Aurora. For more information call 716 – 655 – 0261, or visit their website at www.RoyCroftCampusCorp.com.

