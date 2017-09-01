WGRZ
September 2- Prima Oliva

September 01, 2017

If you enjoy eating healthy menu and food options you have to get out to the Village of Hamburg to enjoy Prima Café. They’ll be opening at 1 Buffalo Street in just a few short weeks and the menu will be filled with delicious choices! To keep up to date on their opening you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram . You can also head over to their website at www.primaoliva.com for more information. 

