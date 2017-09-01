September 2- Prima Oliva

prima oliva (Photo: prima oliva)

If you enjoy eating healthy menu and food options you have to get out to the Village of Hamburg to enjoy Prima Café. They’ll be opening at 1 Buffalo Street in just a few short weeks and the menu will be filled with delicious choices! To keep up to date on their opening you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram . You can also head over to their website at www.primaoliva.com for more information.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV