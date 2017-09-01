September 2- Buffalo Cigars

Cigars and Music have always been a great combination, and in just a few short weeks you can enjoy them together at one great event. The Buffalo Cigar and Music Festival will be taking place on Saturday, September 23rd from Noon-8pm. Enjoy over 30 different cigar and accessory vendors all in one location! There will be 5 great bands along with delicious food and beverage choices. To find out more information visit www.buffalocigarfest.com. Remember, enter code “WNY20” to save $20 off of your ticket!

