September 18: Roswell Park Cancer Institute Cruisin' for a Cure

The Roswell Park/MANUP Buffalo Cruisin' For A Cure car show and prostate cancer early detection event is taking place this Saturday at Roswell Park Cancer Institute from 9am to 4pm. There will be over 300 classic cars and vehicles for people to view along with food trucks and raffles at this event, which is presented by West Herr Automotive.

To take part in the prostate cancer early detection clinic people must pre-register by visiting www.roswellpark.org/cruisinforacure or by calling 1-877-ASK-RPCI (1-877-275-7724).

