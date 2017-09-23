September 18: Buffalo Niagara American Heart Association

Eating well is something everyone should strive to do every day. While it can be difficult at times with busy schedules, it is important to teach young kids why proper nutrition is the cornerstone to a healthy life.

To find out more about ways the Buffalo Niagara American Heart Association is helping both adults and children living healthier lives you can call them at (716) 243-4603 or head over to their website, www.heart.org/buffalo

You can also head over to www.healthyforgood.heart.org to see how the healthy for good movement is inspire families to live healthier lives.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV