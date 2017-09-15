September 16- Hospice Harvest Fest

It’s always fun to spend an evening out enjoying great food, wine, and entertainment for a great cause. Coming up, in just over one months times, you can do just that at the 17th Annual harvest Fest to support Hospice Buffalo. The 17th Annual Hospice Harvest Fest is taking place on Friday, October 20th starting at 5:30pm at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo. To find out more about this fabulous event featuring wonderful food, wine, live and silent auction items, head over to their website at www.HospiceHarvestFest.com. You can also give them a call at 716 – 686 – 8090.

