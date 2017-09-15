September 16 - Excelsior Orthopaedics

Suffering from any type of joint pain can affect even the simplest tasks of daily life. Especially if it’s shoulder pain that makes it difficult to pick up objects or even get dressed. If you’re suffering from joint pain, it’s time to give Excelsior Orthopaedics a call. Their trusted team of specialists provides quality orthopaedic and sports medicine care to the Western New York Community. With their main office located at 3925 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, and additional locations in Orchard Park and Niagara Falls there is sure to be an office near you. They are opened 8am – 5pm Monday through Friday, and at the Excelsior Express on Sheridan Drive they are open Monday through Friday 8am – 9pm and Saturday’s from 2pm – 7pm. To find out more about all the services they provide, head over to their website at www.ExcelsiorOrthopaedics.com. Or you can give them a call at 716 – 250 – 9999.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV