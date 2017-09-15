How would you like to lose 2,3, even 4 pounds a week and get to your ideal weight? If you’re struggling to lose weight, it’s time you give The Ideal You Weight Loss Center a try. Their unique protein based weight loss protocol can help you get to your ideal weight - and maintain it! To find out more, head over to their website at www.IdealYou.com. Remember that they have an open house every Wednesday night at their Clarence location and the 1st and 3rd Wednesday at the West Seneca location. Register for an open house online or by calling 716 – 631 – THIN (8446) for the Clarence location, or 716 – 675- THIN (8446) for the West Seneca location.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV