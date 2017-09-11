September 11 - Niagara Celtic Heritage Festival

Can you trace your heritage back to Ireland, Scotland or other Celtic countries? There is a festival coming up that celebrates all things Celtic and everyone is invited to join in on the fun! The Niagara Celtic Heritage Festival and Highland Games is taking place Saturday the 16th and Sunday the 17th at Krull Park in Olcott. The festival is filled with fun events and activities for the entire family to enjoy. To find out more and to purchase tickets, head over to their website at www.niagaraceltic.com.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV