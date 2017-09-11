September 11 - Hospice

For children with serious illnesses and the primary caregivers of those children, they know all too well the value in every moment. The Palliative Care Institute with Hospice Buffalo is celebrating the culmination of two-year project called the Photographs of Meaning Program. This photo and narrative exhibit is taking place in a few short days to give you the opportunity to learn more about caregivers’ feelings and experiences. The exhibit takes place this Thursday, September 14th from 6pm until 8pm at Hospice Buffalo’s Mitchell Campus in Cheektowaga. You still have time to respond by calling 716-989-8084 or email, KLevy@palliativecare.org. For more information on Photographs of Meaning Program or their Essential Care Program for children visit www.PalliativeCareBuffalo.org.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV