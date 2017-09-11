September 11- Buffalo Therapeutic Riding Center

If you enjoy horse riding, then you know that there is often a unique bond between horses and people. The Buffalo Therapeutic Riding Center understands that this bond can be especially meaningful and beneficial for children with disabilities. That is why they are holding their 71st annual Buffalo International Horse Show in a couple of days to benefit their facility and therapeutic program. The event runs September 13th through the 17th at 950 Amherst St in Buffalo. Daytime admission is free and $5 on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information call 716-877-9295 or visit the Buffalo Therapeutic Riding Centers website at www.theBTRC.org

