October 9: Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site

At the historic Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site in Buffalo, visitors feel like they step back in time and experience the world that Theordore Roosevelt knew.

The grounds of the Theodore Roosevelt site will be the hub for all children's activities at the Allentown Fall Festival on Saturday, October 14 from 10am until 6pm.

Their beautiful Victorian Christmas will be happening from November 30 through December 9.

And don't miss out on the Secrets of Allentown Holiday Tour of Homes on Sunday, December 3.

The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site is located at 641 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

For more information, give them a call at (716) 884-0095 or visit their website at www.TRSite.org .

© 2017 WGRZ-TV