October 9: Queen City Escape Room

Unlock the fun at Queen City Escape Room... located in the heart of Buffalo's first ward at 225 Louisiana Street.
This unique, family-friendly adventure requires you to work with a team and escape the room before the time runs out.
They are available Mondays through Thursdays from 4:30 to 9pm and Fridays through Sundays from 1:30 to 10:30pm.
Additional time slots can be made available upon request.
For 25% off your escape room adventure, use exclusive promo code: SPOOKY25. Offer good until the end of October.
Log onto www.QueenCityEscape.com for more information or reserve a room.
