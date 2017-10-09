October 9: Coventry Luxury Apartments

Living in luxury can become a reality... whether you're in college or retiring... if you decide to call Coventry Luxury Apartments home.

Coventry Luxury Apartments offer residents from all stages of life unparalleled quality and amenities.

They are located on Coventry Green Circle, within walking distance of the refurbished Dome Entertainment Complex.

Check out their open house on Saturday, October 14th from 10am to 4pm to see what they can offer.

If you decide to sign a lease by October 28th, you receive a three month Dome membership.

Also... take advantage of the one month's free rent by leasing a two or three bedroom home by November 30th.

Call (716) 202-2981 or log onto the www.coventrygreenapts.com for more information or to RSVP for the open house.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV