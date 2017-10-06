October 7 - Pumpkinville

Open Sept 12 - Oct 31! (Photo: Pumpkinville)

When we think of autumn we often think of picking pumpkins, watching apple cider being squeezed, or enjoying the fall foliage. The best place to enjoy the fall season and all of these activities is at Pumpkinville, now open for the 2017 season! They are open daily through October 31st from 9am to 7pm. Pumpkinville is located at 4844 Sugartown Road in Great Valley, New York. For more information you can give them a call at 716 – 699-2205 or visit their website at www.Pumpkinville.com.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV