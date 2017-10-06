October 7 - Beechwood Continuing Care

Welcome home to Beechwood Continuing Care… the 1st in Western New York to feature person-centered care and household living. Come support The Beechwood/Blocher Foundation’s Living Care Fund at their Annual Auction and Food Extravaganza, “Under the Harvest Moon.” It is on Saturday. October 21st starting at 6:30pm at the Beechwood Homes, located on Millersport Highway in Getzville. If you’d like more information or to schedule a tour, call at 716 – 810 – 7371 or log onto www.BeechwoodCare.org.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV