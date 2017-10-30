October 30-Turkey Trot YMCA

Halloween is finally tomorrow and pretty much everyone- including adults, will have a lot of candy to eat. Then before we know it, Thanksgiving will be here which is also all about eating. Maybe it’s wise to balance out all of those calories with a little run before the large thanksgiving meal! The annual Turkey Trot 8k Footrace to support the YMCA Buffalo Niagara will be taking place Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd starting at 9am sharp. The race travels down Delaware Ave starting in Kenmore and ending in Buffalo. To sign up for the event, visit their website at http://www.ymcabuffaloniagara.org/. Make sure you sign up today because the race always sells out. Keep in mind, they are still in need of volunteers!

