October 30-Hospice Buffalo

Once the calendar turns to November many people start getting into the holiday mood and spirit. This year starting on November 1st there is a unique way to ring in the holidays and also give back to a wonderful organization. Help support Hospice Buffalo this holiday season by purchasing one of their Light-A-Life Bells. You can do so by stopping by the Reeds Jenss locations in Amherst and Orchard Park or by going online to www.hospicelightalife.com. Remember, everyone is invited to their tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, December 2nd, 5:30 p.m., at CTG headquarters, 8 Delaware Ave, Buffalo.

