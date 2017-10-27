October 28 - Great Lakes Medical Imaging

Great Lakes Medical Imaging is considered Western New York's Premier Radiology Group. They provide a full spectrum of diagnostic imaging services, including their brand new Interventional Radiology suite. To find out more about Interventional Radiology and their diagnostic services, head over to their website at www.GreatLakesMedicalimaging.com. With 5 convenient locations to choose from, their main office is located at 199 Park Club Lane in Williamsville. Give them a call at 716 – 836 – 4646 to set up an appointment or speak to their helpful staff.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV