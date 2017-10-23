WGRZ
October 23: Roswell Park Cancer Institute

WGRZ 12:49 PM. EDT October 23, 2017

As you drive around town this month, you may notice a few building lit up in pink.  One of those is Roswell Park Cancer Institute, and it's for a good reason, because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
 
To find our more about the breast cancer screening services provided at Roswell Park Cancer Institute you can head over to their website, www.roswellpark.org/womenshealth.  There you'll also find useful information on all the services they provide for our community.  
You can also give them a call at 1-877-ASK-RPCI.  That's 877-275-7724. 
Roswell Park Cancer Institute is located at Elm and Carlton Street in Buffalo.
 

