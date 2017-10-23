WGRZ
October 23: Roanchar Ranch Draft Horse Rescue

WGRZ 12:50 PM. EDT October 23, 2017

The Roanchar Ranch Draft Horse Rescue was founded to find homes and save the lives of the majestic draft horse.

To find out more information about the Roanchar Ranch Draft Horse Rescue in Varysburg you can give them a call at (716) 289-7370 or visit their website, www.RoancharRanchRescue.org.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, October 26 for their "Drafts for Drafts" Fundraiser at Lakewood Spirits in Buffalo. The VIP experience starts at 5:30pm and doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are available on their website or at the door. 

