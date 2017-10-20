October 21- Ross Eye Institute

When it comes to your sight being proactive in your care is very important. Finding the right doctors and practice that can address all your vision needs can make a big difference in your life. At the Ross Eye Institute, their specially trained doctors and staff are dedicated to protecting and preserving your vision. Ross Eye Institute has 3 convenient locations in Buffalo, Orchard Park, and Amherst. If you’re in need of vision care or treatment give them a call at 716 – 881 – 7900 for their Buffalo and Amherst offices, or 716 – 677 – 6500 for their Orchard Park office. Head over to their website at www.rosseye.com to find out more about all the services they provide.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV