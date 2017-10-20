October 21- Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition

When it comes to mental health, it can oftentimes be a difficult topic to discuss. Yet 1 in 5 Western New Yorkers are living with a mental health diagnosis. The Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition was formed to stop the stigma surrounding mental health and now they are starting a conversation and encouraging everyone to take the pledge to end stigma. For more information about the Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition or to take the pledge now, visit www.letstalkstigma.org. You can join the conversation on social media as well using the hashtag #LetsTalkStigma.

