October 2 - Seneca Buffalo Casino Western Door

The Seneca Nation of Indians are planning a $40 million dollar expansion at the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. (Photo: Seneca Nation of Indians)

Looking for a great place for a delicious Sunday Brunch? If so, you have to check out the WD Bar and Grille at the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. You can enjoy brunch every Sunday from 10am – 2pm at the WD Bar and Grille inside the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Reservations are recommended for their incredible brunch, which features bottomless mimosas, carving stations, omelet stations, dessert stations, and so much more! To find out more, head over to their website at www.senecabuffalocreekcasino.com. Make a reservation easily online or by calling 1-877-873-6322.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV