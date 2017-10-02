October 2 - Great Pumpkin Farm

Open Sept 12 - Oct 31 (Photo: The Great Pumpkin Farm)

One of the greatest things about living in this area are the 4 distinct seasons we have. The leaves are changing and Fall has begun, which means Halloween is right around the corner. With Halloween fast approaching, it’s the perfect time to take a trip to The Great Pumpkin Farm to find that perfect jack-o-lantern! The Great Pumpkin Farm, located at 11199 Main St in Clarence is open daily 10am to dusk, and you can find out more about all the fun events and entertainment they have planned for the next 4 weekends by heading over to their website which is www.greatpumpkinfarm.com. Remember, weekday admission is FREE! Tickets for the weekend can be purchased at any Wegmans for only $5.50 or $7 at the farm.

