October 2 - Buffalo Music Hall of Fame

If you’re a music lover, you have to get to the upcoming Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Induction Gala happening this Thursday. The 35th Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Induction Gala is taking place this Thursday, October 5th beginning at 7pm at the Cardinal O’Hara Performing Arts Center in Tonawanda. To find out more about this great event and to purchase tickets you can head over to their website, which is www.buffalomusic.org. It’s sure to be a wonderful night honoring some of the finest musicians in the area!

