October 16: Western New York Heroes

The 8th Annual Red, White, and Blue Gala to help support Western New York Heroes is taking place Friday, November 10 at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino.

To purchase tickets you can head over to their website, www.wnyheroes .org. You can also give them a call at (716) 630-5020.

Help support Western New York Veterans and Western New York Heroes by taking part in the Annual Red, White, and Blue Gala.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV