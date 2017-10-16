October 16: Jericho Road Community Health Center

You can help out the refugees, and others in need, in our area this winter by donating outerwear during Jericho Road Community Health Center's annual Bundle Up Buffalo Event.

They are accepting donations now through Friday, October 20 at Loretto Ministy Center, located at 301 14th Street in Buffalo and are in need of volunteers to help out on Friday night and Saturday to help distribute all the clothing at Our Lady of Hope, located at 18 Greenwood Place in Buffalo.

To find out more head over to their website, www. jrchc.org/help/events. You can also give them a call at (716) 348-3000 extension 405.

