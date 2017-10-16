WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

October 16: Jericho Road Community Health Center

WNY Living - October 16 - Jericho Road Community Health Center

WGRZ 10:51 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

You can help out the refugees, and others in need, in our area this winter by donating outerwear during Jericho Road Community Health Center's annual Bundle Up Buffalo Event. 

They are accepting donations now through Friday, October 20 at Loretto Ministy Center, located at 301 14th Street in Buffalo and are in need of volunteers to help out on Friday night and Saturday to help distribute all the clothing at Our Lady of Hope, located at 18 Greenwood Place in Buffalo.

To find out more head over to their website, www.jrchc.org/help/events.  You can also give them a call at (716) 348-3000 extension 405.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories