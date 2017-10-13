WGRZ
Close

October 14 - Riverside Men's Shop / S&E Jewelers

WGRZ 4:07 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

Riverside Men’s Shop and S & E Jewelers have enjoyed many years of successful business in the Buffalo area. Now, the legacy continues as Riverside Men’s Shop and S & E Jewelers join under one roof at a new location at 6470 Transit Rd, in Depew! For more information on all the services these iconic businesses provide you can visit their websites at www.Riversidemens.com or www.sandejewelers.com  

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories