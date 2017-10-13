October 14 - Fuze Asian Grill

If you’re looking for a great place to enjoy delicious Thai, Burmese and Sushi dishes, look no further than Fuze Asian Grille! They are located at 1424 Millersport Highway in Williamsville right near Maple. Remember they will be participating in Local Restaurant Week October 16 – 22. Check out their menu online at https://www.fuzeasiangrille.com. You can also give them a call to place an order or reserve a table at 716 – 906 – 3446.

