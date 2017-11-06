The holidays always seem to bring out the best in everyone, especially here in our area. For the Food Bank of WNY, this time of year highlights the problem of hunger for some individuals and families in our community. It's an alarming fact that 1 in 7 people living in our area struggle with hunger, but you can make a difference.



To find out how, head over to the Food Bank of WNY's website, www.foodbankwny.org . There you'll find information on donating, volunteering, and other ways to help. You can also give them a call at (716) 852-1305. Most importantly if you're in need of their services please reach out to them on their website or by phone.

