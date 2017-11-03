WGRZ
November 4 - Curly's Bar and Grille

WGRZ 3:20 PM. EDT November 03, 2017

If you’re looking for a place to book your next big event or just looking for a bite to eat, then you have to check out Curly’s Grille and Banquet Center. They are home to some of the best  dining in Western New York! Curly’s offers contemporary American cuisine influenced by the tastes, techniques and traditions of the Caribbean.They are located at 647 Ridge Road in Lackawanna. To make reservations, give them a call at 716 - 824 - 9716. You can also visit their website at www.CurlysGrille.com to view their delicious menus and purchase gift cards. 

