When you mention the word “cancer” some people fear the worst. But the doctors and staff at Roswell Park Cancer Institute are dedicated to understanding, preventing and finding a cure for this awful disease. A few Saturdays from now they have a wonderful event coming up called Breath of Life, designed to bring together lung cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones. The Breath of Life celebration will take place Saturday November 18th at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. It begins at 8am with speakers from Roswell Park, the University of Buffalo, patients and caregivers scheduled to speak. They request that you pre-register for the free event at their website at www.roswellpark.org/breathoflife

