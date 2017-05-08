May 8 - Buffalo Hospice

buffalo hospice walk 2017

If you're interested in taking part in the 21st Annual Hospice Memorial Walk it's taking place Sunday, May 21st at Canalside. Remember early bird registration is going on now until May 11th and the cost is only 25 dollars ($40 after May 11 th ).

You can avoid the lines on walk day by pre-registering on May 11th at the Hospice Mitchell Campus in Cheektowaga. To find out more head over to their website which is hospicememorialwalk.com.

