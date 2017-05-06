May 6- Custom Maid Cleaning

It’s that time of the year again- spring cleaning! If you don’t have the time, Custom Maid Cleaning can help! With over 25 years of experience, Custom Maid Cleaning take the time to make sure every room in your home is clean up to the owner’s satisfaction. You can find out more about all the services and options they provide by going to http://custommaid-inccom/ or call 716-775-0820. Right now they are offering $50 off for new customers if you sign up for weekly or bi-weekly cleaning services.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV