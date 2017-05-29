May 29 - Roswell Park Cancer Institute

To find out more about Chapter 2: A Cancer Survivor's Workshop taking place at Roswell Park Cancer Institute you can head over to their website which is roswellpark.org/survivorsday. This two day event is for all cancer patients and survivors and is taking place on June 16th and 17th. You must preregister and the deadline to do so is June 8th. You can give them a call at 1-877-275-7724. It's Chapter 2: A Cancer Survivor's Workshop at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

