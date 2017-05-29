May 29 - Kolt Access and Lift

There is a saying that "home is where the heart is". For many as they age it becomes more and more difficult to live independently in the homes they have grown to love. Kolt Access and Lift has many products and services designed to make living in your home easier.



They are located at 435 Lawrence Bell Drive in Williamsville. You can find out more by calling (716) 580-3422 or going to their website, www.koltaccess.com . There you'll find information on lifts, ramps, bathroom modifications and much more. Kolt Access and Lift is Western New York's number one stair lift provider and installer.

There is a saying that "home is where the heart is". For many as they age it becomes more and more difficult to live independently in the homes they have grown to love. Kolt Access and Lift has many products and services designed to make living in your home easier.



They are located at 435 Lawrence Bell Drive in Williamsville. You can find out more by calling (716) 580-3422 or going to their website, www.koltaccess.com . There you'll find information on lifts, ramps, bathroom modifications and much more. Kolt Access and Lift is Western New York's number one stair lift provider and installer.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV