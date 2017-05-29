May 29 - Compeer

Compeer

The 2017 Superhero Race and Wellness Walk is taking place on Friday, June 9th at Delaware Park. Walkers will start at 6:30pm and the 5k run will start at 7:15pm. To find out more about this great event or to register you can head over to their website which is buffalosuperherorace.com. Proceeds from this event will benefit Compeer and to find out more about his great organization you can check them out online at compeerbuffalo.org.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV