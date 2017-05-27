WGRZ
May 27- Bryant & Stratton College

WGRZ 8:22 AM. EDT May 27, 2017

Bryant & Stratton College has an open house coming up for healthcare! The open house will be taking place Wednesday, June 14th from 4:30pm-8:30pm at all three of their campus locations in Buffalo, Amherst & Orchard Park. All interested students are encouraged to attend. For more information, you can give them a call at 716-507-4707. You can also visit their website at www.bryantstratton.edu to find out more about the Physical Therapy Assistant program and all the other programs they offer. 

