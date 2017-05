fairport savings bank

To find out more about all the mortgage and loan options that Fairport Mortgage has to offer you can give them a call at 626-0083. Or you can head over to their website which is fairportsavingsbank.com. Fairport Mortgage has a mortgage to fit all your needs and will take the time to make sure it is right for you. Fairport Mortgage - A home for all your mortgage needs.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV