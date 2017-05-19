May 20- Roswell Park Cancer Institute

For people suffering from cancer, finding the right treatment and care is important. It’s often a team of doctors, nurses and specialists that helps not only the patient, but the family as well. To celebrate Oncology Nursing Month and recognize these very important types of nurses and the care they provide for cancer patients, Janet spoke with Shirley Johnson, Chief Nursing Officer at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. To find out about all the wonderful services Roswell Park Cancer Institute provides you can head over to their website, which is www.roswellpark.org. There you’ll also find useful information on all the treatments and screenings they provide for our community. You can also give them a call at 1-877-ASK-RPCI. That’s 1-877-275-7724.May 0

© 2017 WGRZ-TV