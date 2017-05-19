May 20- Park Creek Assisted Living

Park Creek Apartments

Music to Remember is taking place Sunday, May 21st from 1 to 5pm at Park Creek Assisted Living. It’s a great event with wonderful music and food for everyone to enjoy! You can find out more by giving Park Creek Assisted Living a call at 716-632-3000. You can also head over to their website at http://www.park-creek.com/ to find out more about all the services they provide for seniors. Park Creek Assisted Living is located at 410 Mill Street in Williamsville.

