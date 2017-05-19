May 20- Cosmetic Vein & Laser Center

HYDRAFACIAL MD® AND PIQO4 LASER ADDED TO THE COSMETIC VEIN & LASER CENTER’S MENU OF SERVICES

Being able to look your very best isn’t as easy as it sounds. At the Cosmetic Vein and Laser Center in Williamsville, they specialize in treatments that help people look and feel their best. They have two NEW treatments available; the PiQo 4 laser used for tattoo removal, brown spot removal and skin rejuvenation, and HydraFacial MD® that can keep your skin looking youthful and radiant. Visit their website at www.cvlc.com for more information.

Come join them at their “Beautiful Skin Event” on Thursday, June 1 at 6:30. Enjoy a FREE skin care evaluation, receive 20% off a 5-session plan of Hydrafacial MD® and up to 20% off of skin care products. You will also have a chance to win up to $1,000 worth of treatment. Appetizers and drinks will be served. Register for this fun and educational event by calling 716-632-5200.

