Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino's A Night at the Disco is taking place on Saturday, June 24th starting at 8pm. This 21 and over event will be hosted by Downtown Julie Brown and feature the Village People, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce adn The Tramps. To find out more and to puchase tickets you can head over to their website which is senecaniagaracasino.com. You can also purchase tickets at ticketmaster. com. It's A Night At The Disco coming up on June 24th.

