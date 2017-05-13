May 13- Town of Hamburg

Many of us are itching that the weather is going to turn 75 and sunny soon. When that time does come, Woodlawn Beach State Park has so much to offer this summer! Weather permitting, Saturday May 27th, is the opening day. Parents, if you’re interested in their day camp for children ages 6-13, make sure you register them soon! To find out more you can give them a call at 716-646-5145 or visit their website at www.hamburg-youth-rec-seniors.com.

