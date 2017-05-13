May 13- Ride for Roswell

Nobody ever thought that what began as a simple bike ride to raise money for cancer research would become what it is today. This event is one that thousands of Western New Yorkers enjoy being part of because it means so much to them and their families. The Ride For Roswell is taking place on Saturday, June 24th and there are routes designed for all skill levels! To find out more about this fantastic event you can head over to their website at www.rideforroswell.org or you can give them a call at 716-THE-RIDE, that’s 716-843-7433. Join over 7,000 riders as they help raise money for a great cause and sign up for the Ride For Roswell today!

