May 13- Michael Hintermeier Memorial Bike Run & Benefit

Coming up in just over a month is a very special motorcycle run and benefit that supports a wonderful charity and honors the life of Michael Hintermeier. The Michael Hintermeier Memorial Bike Run and Benefit is taking place Saturday, June 10th at Wings Grove located at 3964 California Road in Orchard Park. The bike run leaves at 11am, rain or shine, and the benefit goes from 4pm to 8pm. For more information or tickets, you can call 716-949-5005. Proceeds from this event will go to Wings Flights of Hope.

